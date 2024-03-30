Police respond to possible shooting in Southwest San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Police and paramedics responded to an apartment complex at the 3400 block of Green Meadow Drive in Southwest San Angelo for a reported shooting victim on Friday night, March 29, 2024.

Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene captured photos of officers outside a second-floor apartment at Southwest Blvd Apartments near the intersection of Southwest Blvd. and Green Meadow Dr. Numerous police cruisers could be seen stretching down the block near the apartment complex.

There has been no confirmation from police so far whether a shooting happened in the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

