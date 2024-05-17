Police respond to officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Cobb County gas station
Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Friday afternoon.
At least a dozen police officers are at a Chevron Gas Station on Old Floyd Road near the intersection of Mableton Parkway.
We’re working to learn more about this developing situation, for Channel 2 Action News At 4 p.m.
Police said at least one person was injured. The person’s identity and condition has not been released.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw a burned-out box truck and at least two police vehicles that appeared to have crashed into it.
