Police respond to officer-involved shooting in parking lot of Cobb County gas station

Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Cobb County on Friday afternoon.

At least a dozen police officers are at a Chevron Gas Station on Old Floyd Road near the intersection of Mableton Parkway.

We're working to learn more about this developing situation

Police said at least one person was injured. The person’s identity and condition has not been released.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer at the scene saw a burned-out box truck and at least two police vehicles that appeared to have crashed into it.

