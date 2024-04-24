Arrests made for shooting in west Charlotte neighborhood

Two people have been arrested for a shooting in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Channel 9 has learned.

Residents told Channel 9 they heard the sound of gunfire near a greenway in west Charlotte. Police confirmed Wednesday the shooting had nothing to do with the greenway.

One person hospitalized in west Charlotte overnight shooting

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene at Coronet Way and the Stewart Creek Greenway off Rozzelles Ferry Road as officers ran through the neighborhood with large guns drawn. They appeared to be searching for suspects.

Crime scene tape was put up along one road.

On Wednesday, Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz learned two homes were shot into, along with a car. According to a police report, three children between the ages of 1 and 8 were in the line of fire. There were no injuries reported.

“I think it just promotes fear, hearing those gunshots,” said Leondra Garrett, a community activist. “But this is an area where you hear them all the time.”

Garrett is working to end gun violence in west Charlotte.

She said she wants city leaders to invest more funding in violence prevention and work with future leaders to make a change.

“You have to ask the young people, that are victims or survivors that live this every day, what they want to see,” Garrett said.

Court records show Urundi Barnes and Ulysses Barnes were arrested for the crime. They are both facing multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

The motive of the shooting is still unclear.

No further information has been released.

