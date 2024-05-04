POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Victims of Tuesday plane crash identified

May 3—ELKHART — The victims in Tuesday's plane crash in Bristol have been identified as Wendell Ridenour, 81, (pilot), and William Holdgrafer, 78, both of Elkhart.

An autopsy was completed Thursday Elkhart County Coroner Mervin Miller advised that the manner of death is accidental and the cause of death is blunt force trauma.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. dispatch advised that an airplane had crashed in the 52000 block of C.R. 21 in Bristol. Officers located a small, fixed-wing aircraft in a wooded area.

INJURY CRASH

An Elkhart man was hospitalized following a crash in Goshen Wednesday evening.

Goshen police say the crash occurred 7:50 p.m.

According to police, Frederick Roberts, 61, Goshen, was traveling north in the left turn lane of U.S. 33 approaching Madison Street in a blue 2010 Dodge Ram and he noted that there was a semi following too closely behind and he believed the semi might read end him so he turned slightly to the left.

Roberts said he didn't realize how close he'd gotten to the southbound lane while trying to avoid the semi until he was struck by a tan 2004 F-250 driven by Alejandro Ambriz-Rincon, 56, Elkhart.

Ambriz-Rincon said as he was going through the intersection, the Ram turned in front of him an struck him head-on.

Ambriz-Rincon's vehicle continued through the intersection, striking a traffic signal and crosswalk button. Ambriz-Rincon was hospitalized.

One man was hospitalized following a crash east of Bristol Wednesday evening.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 6:50 p.m., Francisco Choc Lucas, 39, was traveling west on C.R. 8 west of C.R. 131 when his 2013 Mazda 3 left the roadway and struck a tree. Police say impairment was not a factor.

Lucas was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for a possible broken nose.

A crash outside of Goshen resulted in the hospitalization of on driver Tuesday morning.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 11:43 a.m., Ashley Goorhouse, 18, Goshen, was traveling east on C.R. 26 in a 2012 Ford Escape when she disregarded a stop sign at C.R. 19 and crashed into a 1992 Chevrolet GMT-400 driven by Hunter Boetsma, 21, Mishawaka.

Goorhouse was hospitalized for facial and collarbone injuries and cited for disregarding a stop sign.

A man is in the hospital following a crash Wednesday morning.

Elkhart County deputies report that at 5:31 a.m. Billey Howell, 76, disregarded a stop sign at Ind. 13 and Ind. 4, traveling off the roadway and colliding with a rock. Howell was transported to Goshen Hospital for head injuries.

ARRESTS

* A 55-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 8:22 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors after police stopped him for a moving violation at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Indiana Avenue.

* A 22-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 2:30 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police stopped him for driving left of center near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Peddlers Village Road.

* A 47-year-old woman was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with endangerment and possession of marijuana following a crash at C.R. 17 and Ind. 119.

A 36-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash at 7:08 p.m. Thursday after allegedly fleeing on foot at C.R. 42 and C.R. 43. He was also found to intoxicated.

AWOL

* Jeffrey Fye, 46, Mishawaka, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 11 p.m. April 26, and is considered AWOL.

* Adan Estrada-Carreon, 43, was considered AWOl and located in the 100 block of South Michigan Street and was taken into custody after an investigation was started for fraud, identity deception, false identity statement, and no driver's license.

RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE

Goshen police located a stolen vehicle out of Cass County Michigan at 6:45 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Post Road in Goshen.

BURGLARY

* A 40-year-old woman reported to Goshen police that over the weekend someone took appliances out of vacant units on Winchester Trails.

* Elkhart County deputies responded to a report of a burglary in the 51000 block of Lake Drive in Elkhart that occurred between 7 p.m. April 30 and 3:18 p.m. May 1.

PUBLIC INDECENCY

A 41-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that around 4:30 p.m. someone she knew appeared in a state of nudity while on the front porch in the 52000 block of Rachelle Court in Middlebury.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* A 55-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 12:13 p.m. Thursday that two men he knew kicked in his front door in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

* Elkhart County deputies responded to a report that a mailbox in the 57000 block of C.R. 10 in Elkhart was vandalized between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 4:55 a.m. Thursday.

* Buckeye Partners, LP, 28541 C.R. 22, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 a.m. April 29 at 6:30 a.m. Thursday someone cut the chain to the gate of the property.

* A 47-year-old reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:12 p.m. Wednesday that someone broke into a window on his company's building in the 28000 block of Old U.S. 33.

THEFT

* Goshen police were called to Keystone RV, 3393 Lincolnway East, at 7:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of two fifth wheels being stolen from the shipping yard.

* A 32-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 4:20 p.m. Thursday that someone stole her wallet while shopping at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road on January 26 and her credit cards were used the following day to make unauthorized purchases.

COMPUTER TRESPASS

A 35-year-old man reported to Goshen police a possible computer trespassing by someone he knew in the 300 block of Crescent St., at 7 p.m. Thursday.

FRAUD

* A 21-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3 p.m. April 25 and 8 p.m. April 26 fraud was committed.

* A 38-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:30 p.m. April 29 and 6 a.m. April 30 fraud was committed.

* A 50-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies May 1 that he was defrauded twice in the last week.