POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Six injured in Friday crash

May 31—Six people were injured or reported pain following a two-vehicle crash south of Goshen Friday morning.

According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Paul Burns, 77, was driving a 2013 Honda Civic west on C.R. 42, stopped for a stop sign and then started to turn south onto Ind. 15 at 11:43 a.m. He reportedly failed to yield right of way to a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Armando Garcia Yepez, 60, Goshen, and the vehicles crashed. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, police noted.

Burns, Yepez and a total of four passengers between both of the vehicles either reported pain or were taken to area hospitals for injuries sustained, with two taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, including Paul Burns for head and chest pains, and Diane Burns, 82, Brownsburg, for a head injury.

Burns was cited for failure to yield the right of way, and both vehicles sustained damage, the report added.

ARRESTS

* A 24-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 3:32 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with priors and driving with a suspended license with priors after he was stopped for reportedly driving left of center at Bashor and Greene roads.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 8:59 p.m. Thursday on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after he was stopped for speeding Ind. 4 and C.R. 29.

* A 65-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 12:30 p.m. May 29 on charges of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator for life after he was stopped leaving his home in the 900 block of River Road in Goshen.

ROBBERY

A 19-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that at 5 p.m. May 28 someone confined him by keeping him locked in the back seat of his vehicle and taking him to Baintertown Park near New Paris against his will, battered him and took money from him.

BURGLARY

A 31-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7 p.m. May 29 and 10 a.m. May 30, someone broke into her home in the 900 block of Mishawaka Road and stole belongings.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* A 51-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:20 p.m. May 29 that someone damaged her truck in the 23000 block of U.S. 33 in Elkhart.

* A 44-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:30 a.m. Thursday someone placed an explosive on her property in the 18000 block of Scarborough Lane, and it caused damage.

THEFT

* A 39-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 11:34 a.m. Thursday the theft of her debit card from the 1800 block of College Manor Drive.

* A 57-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 1:52 p.m. Thursday losing her wallet while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road.