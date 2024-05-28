POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Police, fire units respond to Bristol house fire

May 27—Bristol Fire Department and police units reported to the scene of a house fire at 110 Vistula St. in Bristol Monday afternoon.

The house had been evacuated, with one person reportedly having being seen inside, Elkhart County 9-1-1 Dispatch reported, with the house full involved in flames. Fire departments from Middlebury and Oslo Township were also been called out, per automatic mutual aid.

In addition, power lines were reportedly down at the scene, with fire units requesting NIPSCO be sent to the scene for assistance at about 3:10 p.m.

INJURY CRASHES

* Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident which took place at C.R. 40 and C.R. 21 Saturday evening. Ashley Bechtel, 18, New Paris, was driving north on C.R. 21, approaching C.R. 40, in a 2017 Toyota Sienna when she did not see the stop sign and went through the intersection, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Her vehicle struck a 2019 Toyota Highlander, driven eastbound by Steven Stout, 44, Millersburg, in the intersection. Bechtel and two passengers, ages 12 and 14 and listed only by initials, reported pain and were taken to area hospitals. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

* Patrick Makousky, 59, Goshen, was riding a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle west on C.R. 46 , east of C.R. 15, when he hit his brakes for a turn and lost control of the vehicle at 2:42 p.m. Sunday, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. He was not wearing a helmet at the time, and was taken to Goshen Hospital after reporting hip pain. No citations were issued.

ARRESTS

* A 45-year-old Elkhart woman was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated at 11:40 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kercher Road. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail. No damage to vehicles or property were found near the crash.

* A 45-year-old homeless man, Goshen, was arrested at 10 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, and for an Elkhart County warrant, after officers responded to two homeless males near the intersection of 5th and Garden Streets. He was taken to the jail.

* A 41-year-old Goshen woman was arrested was arrested on charges of OWI-prior and resisting arrest at 10:31 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a report of an intoxicated driver and a domestic altercation at Brookside Manor. She was taken to the jail.

* A 25-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of OWI/OWI endangerment at 1:48 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop at East Lincoln Ave. and N. 20th St. He was taken to the jail.

* A 19-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of domestic battery in the presence of a minor and intimidation with a deadly weapon at 1:38 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a physical altercation in the 900 block of 7th St. He was taken to the jail.

* A 40-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of OWI and never having obtained a license at 7:30 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a injury vehicle crash at the intersection of Rieth Blvd and Elkhart Road. He was taken to the jail.

* A 41-year-old Houston, Texas man was arrested on a charge of OWI at 12:26 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Westplains Drive. He was taken to the jail.

* A 46-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of OWI, OWI endangerment and never obtaining a license at 2:11 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at West Plymouth and Indiana Avenues. He was taken to the jail.

* A 32-year-old Goshen woman was arrested on a charge of OWI at 3:55 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a crash at Elkhart and Greene Roads. She was taken to the jail.

* A 25-year-old Goshen woman was arrested on charges of domestic battery, residential entry, invasion of privacy and unauthorized entry at 3:49 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Winchester Trails. She was taken to the jail.

THEFT/FRAUD

* A 42-year-old Goshen woman reported at 4:07 p.m. Saturday fraudulent activity on her EBT card.

* A 33-year-old Goshen man reported a firearm stolen from his vehicle, which occurred at some point in the last week, at 1:11 p.m. Sunday.

RUNAWAY

* A 43-year-old Goshen woman reported at 8:48 a.m. Saturday that her 13-year-old daughter had left the house in the 200 block of Mill Street without permission. Officers were dispatched to the call.

* A 37-year-old Goshen woman reported at 9:30 a.m. Saturday that her 13-year-old son had left the residence during the night time hours without permission.

* Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Wilden at 12:51 p.m. Sunday in reference to a juvenile who left home without parents' permission. The child was later located.

WELFARE CHECK

* A 81-year-old Goshen man reported a welfare check for his neighbor at 1:01 p.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and found a 69-year-old man in distress, and medics then took him to Goshen Hospital.

* Officers responded to a welfare check in 900 block of S. 10th St. at 9:05 p.m.

* Officers reported to a welfare check at 9:21 a.m. Friday for a 63-year-old Goshen woman who had made comments of self harm.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A PROPERTY DAMAGE CRASH

* A 22-year-old Goshen female reported at 5:38 p.m. Sunday a hit-and-run vehicle crash in the 100 block of Crescent St.

* A 33-year-old Fishers man reported at 4:57 p.m. Saturday that his car had been involved in a hit and run crash where the other driver left the scene without providing insurance information.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF/HARRASMENT

* A 38-year-old Goshen man reported a known subject vandalizing a vehicle in the 500 block of Oatfield Lane.

* A 37-year-old Goshen woman reported at 8:22 a.m. Friday that her vehicle was intentionally damaged in the parking lot at Kohl's at 3802 Midway Road.

* A 31-year-old Goshen woman reported receiving harassing text messages and phone calls from a known person at 1:45 p.m. Friday.

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

* A 48-year-old Goshen man reported being bitten by a cat at 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Egbert Ave.

* Officers conducted a traffic stop on a 17-year-old Goshen female at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, where it was determined the juvenile had consumed alcoholic beverages.

* Officers responded at 10:44 p.m. Friday to the 200 block of West Wilden Ave. to a report of an accidental gunshot wound.

* Police were notified at 4:06 p.m. Sunday to report of a suspicious person selling candy in the 2000 block of County Home Road.

* A 24-year-old Goshen woman reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday that an unknown person had pointed a firearm at her and her husband while they were in their vehicle in the 1700 block of Elkhart Road.