POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Middlebury man injured in Wednesday wreck

May 1—A Middlebury man was injured in a Wednesday crash in Elkhart County.

Billy Howell, 76, was driving south on Ind. 13 at 5:31 a.m. when his 2018 Hyundai Tucson went through the three way stop at the intersection of Ind. 4, continued through a yard in the 12000 block of Ind. 4 and crashed into a large rock, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report.

Howell sustained a head injury and lost consciousness. He was not wearing his seatbelt and the crash remains under investigation.

NARCOTICS SENTENCING

An Elkhart man was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

Kenneth Thomas, 43, Elkhart, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to the court, Thomas sold methamphetamine multiple times in the South Bend area in February and March 2023. Over two weeks, Thomas distributed a total of two pounds of methamphetamine.

AWOL

Dekater Suggs, 47, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., at 9:48 a.m. April 28 and is considered AWOL.

HIT-AND-RUN

Janie Mullins, 64, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 10:31 a.m. Tuesday that a vehicle ran over her landscaping and left the scene without reporting it in the 900 block of Fifth Street.

THEFT

A 23-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday the theft of her gun, taser, and fanny pack by someone she knew last month in the 300 block of Stone Drive.

FRAUD

Elkhart County deputies responded to an identity theft that a woman reported had occurred around April 15.