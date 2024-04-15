POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Man injured in Bristol crane mishap

Apr. 14—BRISTOL — One man was injured Saturday morning in a mishap involving a crane in Bristol.

Bristol Fire Dept. Chief Chief Nick Kantz said that the incident took place around 9:30 a.m. at the Monagram Comfort Foods facility on Kesco Drive.

"He was flown to memorial hospital (South Bend) by MedFlight with significant injuries," Kantz said by telephone Saturday evening.

The man was an employee of a crane company, and no other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS

* A 23-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of speeding, never obtaining a license and reckless driving at 6:06 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 15th Street and College Avenue. He was released with a court summons.

* A 35-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of a minor at 10:49 p.m. Friday after officers responded to a residence in reference to a physical altercation between a male and a female. A 27-year-old female victim refused medical treatment at the scene and showed no signs of injury. The male suspect was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

* A 43-year-old female reported at 2:26 p.m. Friday that a 13-year-old male juvenile ran away from his residence without permission in the 200 block of Mill St. The juvenile was located, arrested and released to his parents with a pending court date.

THEFT/FRAUD

* A 91-year-old Goshen woman reported a purse snatching at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of River Race Drive. Her property was located and returned to her.

* A 35-year-old Goshen woman reported an attempted fraud at 6:17 p.m. Friday at 4024 Elkhart Road.

* A 29-year-old Goshen man reported fraudulent activity on his bank account at 2:55 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of S. Main St.

STRUCTURE FIRE

Police and firefighters were dispatched at 9:26 p.m. Saturday to the 100 block of Winchester Trails to a report of a structure fire.

NARCOTICS/TRAFFIC STOP

Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of S. 7th St. and E. Plymouth Ave. at 1:16 p.m. Saturday. After investigation, officers located several items of suspected illegal substances and paraphernalia. Charges will be sent to the prosecutor's office for review.

ANIMAL INCIDENTS

Officers were dispatched to Goshen Hospital in reference to a male being bitten by a dog at 1:34 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Dykstra. A 49-year-old Goshen man sustained minor puncture wounds to his right hand and received treatment. At the same time, police received a report of an animal bite which occurred within Goshen City limits in the 100 block of E. Jefferson. In that case an investigation was conducted into vaccination records, involving the possible harboring of a non-immunized dog of the dog.

HARASSMENT/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* A 38-year-old female of Goshen reported at 12:54 p.m. Saturday that a known person was making threats as well as unauthorized communication with her via text messaging.

* A 33-year-old Goshen man reported at 1:57 a.m. Sunday that his window had been vandalized by an unknown person in the 600 block of S. 7th St.

DOMESTIC FIGHT

Officers responded at 2:16 a.m. Saturday to the 100 block of W. Jefferson St. regarding a male and a female in a physical dispute. A 41-year-old female of Goshen reported that a known male was attempting to force her into a vehicle to go home. No injuries were reported.

PROWLER

A 46-year-old Goshen woman reported at 6:24 p.m. that an unknown subject was looking though her windows in the early morning hours of Thursday in the area of Madison St.