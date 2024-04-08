POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Goshen police investigating injury shooting

Apr. 7—The Goshen Police Department is investigating an injury shooting which took place Friday evening.

Officers were called to Goshen Hospital at about 9:46 p.m. regarding an 18-year-old male who had been dropped off with a single gunshot wound to the facial area, a report stated. Officers learned that the incident had taken place in 400 block of Plymouth Ave., near Shanklin Park. The victim was transported to another hospital for further medical treatment.

This appears to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

GPD Public Information Officer Polly Hoover said by email that as of Saturday evening the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information about the incident can contact GPD during normal business hours at 574-533-8661, or the Elkhart County Dispatch Center at 574-533-4151.

RESISTING LAW ENFORCEMENT WITH A VEHICLE

Goshen Police attempted to stop a motorcycle that was driving recklessly with no license plate at 9:02 p.m. Friday. The driver failed to stop and led police on a pursuit, which was later terminated.

ARRESTS

* A 20-year-old Goshen man was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement-physically, failure to identify and trespass warning at after officers were called to a motel on Lincolnway East at 11:32 p.m. Friday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail and was issued, along with another subject, a trespass warning from the property.

* A 23-year-old Sturgis, Michigan man was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated at 2:52 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of of Elkhart and Peddlers Village Road. He was taken to the jail.

* A 15-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of never having received a valid driver's license at 10:56 p.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Blvd. for vehicle infractions. He was released to parents with a pending court date.

* A 29-year-old South Bend man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass at 2:45 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a business on Jefferson Street to a reported fight. The subject had been trespassed from the property by the business owner, but then returned, and police were called back. The subject was taken to the jail.

* A 49-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of OWI at 11:09 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to the 1800 block of Rieth Blvd. in reference to an impaired driver and conducted a traffic stop. He was taken to the jail.

* A 27-year-old-Elkhart man was arrested on a charge of OWI-prior at 12:45 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart Road and N. Riverside Blvd. He was taken to the jail.

* A 29-year-old Elkhart woman was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine at 2:31 a.m. after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Wilden and Indiana Avenues. She was taken to the jail.

THEFT/BURGLARY

* An 82-year-old Goshen man reported at 4:51 p.m. Friday that his 1999 Ford pickup was stolen at some point within the last week.

* A 46-year-old Middlebury woman reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday that her cellphone had been stolen from a local business in Goshen that day at around 8 p.m.

TRESPASS INCIDENTS

* Officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue in reference to a male subject being verbally aggressive and threatening to harm employees. The subject was later located and trespassed by store management.

* A 63-year-old Goshen woman reported at 1:49 p.m. Friday a known person was on her property and refusing to leave. The accused was given a trespass warning from the property.

LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH

* A city of Goshen Waterwater Treatment Plant employee reported damage to city property at 1721 Lincolnway East at 7:48 a.m. Friday. The incident was reported as leaving the scene of a crash.

* A 62-year-old Goshen woman reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday that her vehicle had been struck by an unknown vehicle at 4024 Elkhart Road.

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

* Officers responded at 9:20 a.m. to a report of an animal bite that took place about a week ago in the 1900 block of Lincolnway East.

* Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Main St. to an establishment where employees reported receiving harassing emails from a known individual.

* A 32-year-old Auburn woman reported at 3:07 p.m. Friday an incident of vandalism in the 2500 block of Linden Drive by an unknown subject.