POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Goshen Fire Department responds twice to same plant

Apr. 21—The Goshen Fire Department responded again to Genesis Products Plant #5 early Sunday afternoon.

The call came in for the fire shortly after 1 p.m., and by 2 p.m. firefighters were assessing the interior of the plant, at 1846 Eisenhower Drive South, which GFD Assistant Chief Anthony Powell said contained wood products.

"This is the second time we've been here in 24 hours, in different locations in the building," Powell said, adding that the plant's alarm system did not go off to notify the fire department.

No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation.

A Goshen Police Department report stated that officers responded to a reported business fire at 8:43 a.m. Saturday at the same address.

INJURY CRASH

A Wakarusa woman was injured in a three-vehicle crash which took place Sunday morning near Nappanee.

Keri Elby, 46, attempted to turn left in a 2015 VW Passat onto Ind. 19 at 9:18 a.m. when her vehicle was struck by a 2009 Jeep Wrangler driven by Jo Hughes, 70, Goshen, who was heading south on Ind. 19. Hughes vehicle was redirected and Elby's vehicle collided head on into a 2018 Chevrolet Express van driven by Shawn Trent, 50, Nappanee.

Elby was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for reported injuries, and was also cited for failure to yield right of way. Neither of the other two drivers were injured, and all three were wearing their seatbelts at the time.

ARRESTS

* A 27-year-old Warsaw man was arrested on a charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and driving while suspended-prior at 12:34 a.m. Sunday after officers conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of West Pike St. and North Main St. He was taken to the jail.

* A 13-year-old juvenile was arrested on a charge of illegal consumption of and alcoholic beverage at 1:11 a.m. Sunday in the area of Brookside Manor. He was released to his parents with a pending court date.

* A 28-year-old man was arrested on a charge of resisting law enforcement-causing injury and for an Elkhart County Warrant at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Winchester Trails. He was taken to the jail.

* Two female juveniles, one 13 and one 11, were each arrested on a charge of criminal mischief after a Goshen Parks Department employee reported that the female restroom at Walnut Park had been damaged. Both were released to their guardian pending a future court date.

* A 23-year-old Syracuse woman was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana at 9:13 p.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Lincolnway East and Monroe St. for an equipment violation. She was released on scene with a pending court date.

* A 26-year-old man was arrested on a charge of OWI at 10:07 a.m. Friday after officers conducted a traffic stop, for obstructing traffic, at the intersection of N. 1st St. and W. Wilkinson St. He was taken to the jail.

* A 20-year-old LaGrange man was arrested on charges of OWI and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor at 2:56 a.m. Saturday after officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main St. and Middlebury St. for driving left of center. He was taken to the jail.

* A 43-year-old Goshen woman reported at 8:43 p.m. Friday that her 16-year-old male juvenile ran away from her residence without permission. The juvenile was located, arrested and taken to the juvenile detention center, pending being released to his parents after being processed.

THEFT/FRAUD/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

* A 38-year-old Goshen woman reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday that her vehicle had been vandalized by an unknown person.

* Officers located an instance of criminal mischief in the 3000 block of Eisenhower Dr. at 4:26 p.m. Saturday. The owner was notified.

* A 42-year-old Elkhart woman reported at 8:34 a.m. Friday that someone had used her personal information to receive treatment at Goshen Hospital in 2018, after she had been contacted by a bill collection agency on the matter.

* An 80-year-old Goshen man reported at 8:05 a.m. Friday that his home had been broken into sometime last week, with several items stolen, in the 900 block of Indiana Ave.

* Officers were dispatched at 8:49 a.m. Friday to the 400 block of N. 10th St. in refence to a car being vandalized.

* An 82-year-old Goshen man reported that someone broke into his garage and damaged vehicles at 10:39 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of W. Wilden Ave.

* A 62-year-old man reported that multiple unidentified juveniles damaged his property at some point Friday evening in the 1200 block of Hickory St.

* A 22-year-old man reported an instance of criminal recklessness at 10:07 p.m. Friday near the 1100 block of Chicago Ave.

BATTERY

A 23-year-old man was found to be knocked unconscious with a laceration to his lip at 2:44 a.m. Sunday after officers responded to a reported fight in the 100 block of S. Main St. The suspect had left the scene.

HIT AND RUN

A 51-year-old female reported that she was involved in a hit and run crash which took place at 2:43 p.m. Friday at the intersection of C.R. 17 and C.R. 28. No medical attention was needed and the suspect left the scene prior to police arrival

ADDITIONAL REPORTS

* Police responded at 8:04 p.m. Friday to the area of Prospect Ave. and Mill Street to a report of a person experiencing homelessness.

* Officers responded to the 300 block of N. 1st St. in reference to a subject trespassing and harassing a 22-year-old female.

* An 18-year-old Goshen male reported at 10:56 a.m. Saturday that an unknown person had been harassing and threatening him via cyberspace.

* A 48-year-old Goshen man turned in a firearm for destruction at 1:10 p.m. Saturday.

* A 59-year-old Goshen man contacted law enforcement at 3:42 p.m. Saturday in regard to finding a laptop in the 2700 block of Lismore Dr.

* Officers were called at 10:22 p.m. Saturday to Greenway Drive in response to a reported mental health crisis. The patient was taken to Goshen Hospital for an emergency detention.