POLICE & RESCUE NEWS: Elkhart home damaged in fire

May 17—Elkhart firefighters extinguished a fire on the front porch of a home at 910 S. Second St., at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a report from Elkhart Fire, when firefighters arrived they found the front porch on fire and was quickly brought under control. They search the home for occupants and any areas that might be on fire. A ventilation hole was made in the roof. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home, which did not have any smoke alarms, was worth about $62,700 and sustained $25,000 damage, firefighters stated in their report. Damage to contents was estimated at $15,000.

Police officer bitten by dog

Several reports of dogs biting people or another dog were reported to Goshen police recently. However, in one instance a Goshen police officer was bitten in the leg.

According to Goshen police, officers were called to the 500 block of South Main Street at 3:01 p.m. Thursday concerning a burglary in progress. While at the scene, one of the officers was bitten by a dog and suffered minor injuries to his leg. He was given medical attention.

Other dog reports included:

—A dog at Fidler Pond Park, 1402 Lincolnway East, was attacked and bitten by another dog at 1:12 p.m. Thursday.

—A 23-year-old Goshen man was bitten by a dog in the 200 block of Brookside Manor at 10:21 p.m. Thursday. The man went to the Goshen Hospital for treatment.

ARRESTS

—A 55-year-old Goshen man was arrested by Goshen police at 1:18 a.m. Friday following a slow-speed pursuit that started at Lincolnway East and Monroe Street. According to police, officers attempted to stop the man for a moving violation and a pursuit ensued. He was eventually stopped and arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a driver's license. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 34-year-old Goshen woman was arrested by Goshen police at 7:15 p.m. Thursday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. The woman was stopped at West Pike Street and North Chicago Avenue and reportedly had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit of .08%. She was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

—A 16-year-old Elkhart boy was arrested by Goshen police at 3:37 p.m. Thursday after reportedly hitting his mother. According to police, the 45-year-old Elkhart mom was in the vehicle when the boy smacked her arm during an argument at College Avenue and Lincolnway. The boy was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center where he was processed and released back to his mother.

—A 55-year-old Mishawaka man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and an active warrant. The man was arrested in the area of Verdant Drive and C.R. 17, Elkhart, on the warrant.

THEFTS

—A bicycle was stolen from the 400 block of Queen Street at 1:47 p.m. Thursday, according to a Goshen police report.

—A 56-year-old Elkhart woman reported Thursday night in the 54000 block of Northwood Drive, Elkhart, that at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 8, 2023, someone entered her vehicle without permission and stole a power inverter, $40 in change and a knife.

ARSON

A boat and camper were burned at 9:18 a.m. May 10 in the 50000 block of C.R. 15, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

A 49-year-old Elkhart woman reported to Elkhart County deputies on Thursday that between 2:15 and 6:10 p.m. that day a person was seen by security cameras inside her garage attempting to climb into her attic access. The home is located along Hilly Lane.