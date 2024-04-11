POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Drivers hospitalized after Wednesday crash

Apr. 10—Both drivers in a crash outside of Nappanee were hospitalized Wednesday morning.

Goshen police say Elizabeth Kraft, 61, Bremen, was heading east on C.R. 46 approaching C.R. 3. At 9:03 a.m. Wednesday when Anna Braden, 63, Nappanee, heading south on C.R. 3 on a 2010 Nissan Murano, disregarded the stop sign at C.R. 46 and collided with Kraft's 2011 Mazda 3, causing Braden and Kraft to drive off the southeast corner of the intersection.

Braden and Kraft were both transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Braden was cited for disregarding stop sign and expired registration.

ARRESTS

* A 34-year-old Michigan City man was arrested by Goshen police at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday on charges possession of meth and possession of a stolen vehicle after a vehicle he was a passenger in was stopped in the 100 block of South Eighth Street.

* A 17-year-old was arrested by Goshen police at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday on charges of disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, and dangerous possession of a firearm at Goshen Little League, 1902 Pringle Park Dr., after police were called to the area for a report of teens fighting there.

AWOL

Pa'Nae Conner, 32, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 4:57 a.m. April 5 and is considered AWOL.

Shelly Billips, 35, homeless, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 9:39 a.m. April 4 and is considered AWOL.

Phillip Roe, 36, Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, at 9 p.m. April and is considered AWOL.

OFFICERS REPORT

* A 30-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday a negligent discharge while cleaning a handgun in the 22000 block of Pine Arbor Drive in Elkhart.

* Goshen Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., contacted the Elkhart County Sheriff's Department and reported that the courthouse had received a suspicious letter containing fake currency at 1:27 p.m. April 8.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Elkhart Community Schools reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:03 a.m. Tuesday that a man was seen in front of Osolo Elementary School, 24975 C.R. 6, pulling his pants down.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

A 44-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday that someone had cut wires on a vehicle parked in the 26000 block of Hallie Drive in Elkhart.

THEFT

* A 52-year-old woman reported to Goshen police at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday being the victim of a theft of a cell phone at Martin's, 1527 Bashor Road.

* A 34-year-old man reported to Goshen police at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday being the victim of a theft of a trailer part in the 400 block of North Ninth Street.

* An 84-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday that someone stole her trash can from the 28000 block of C.R. 20 in Elkhart.

FRAUD

* A 75-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 6:07 and 7:04 p.m. April 4 fraud was committed.

* Elkhart County deputies initiated an investigation into identity deception at in the 70000 block of C. R. 23, New Paris.