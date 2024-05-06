Police reports for May 6, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• John I. Rice Jr., 46, of the 700 block of Clay Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) (second offense).

• Douglas S. Finney, 23, of the 2500 block of Bittel Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.

• Mary K. Gregory, 49, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) (second offense) and failure to comply with sex offender registration.

• Sharon G. Roberts, 66, of the 2000 block of East Graham Lane, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.

• Kevin Sapp, 34, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail, was charged Saturday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

• George E. Franke, 49, was charged Saturday with failure to comply with sex offender registration (second or more subsequent offense).

• Jaydin D. Smith, 18, of the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive, was charged Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).