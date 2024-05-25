Police reports for May 25, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Frenchie L. Taylor, 59, of the 600 block of Triplett Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.

• Nathan M. Payne, 47, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive was charged Friday with theft of identity, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Electrical wiring worth $4,000 was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 800 block of West 13th Street.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Jessica D. Hale, 37, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street was charge Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Jeffery N. Howard, 50, no address listed, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).