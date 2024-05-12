Police reports for May 12, 2025

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Maddox A. Hall, 20, of 3740 Pleasant Ridge Lane was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol-first offense (aggravated circumstance), vehicular homicide when under the influence of alcohol, assault-first degree, wanton endangerment-first degree and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render assistance with death or serious physical injury.

• Noah O. Royal, 20, of Philpot, was charged Saturday with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance-first degree (cocaine) and possession of marijuana.

• Ryan H. Bartholomy, 33, of 608 Allen St. was charged Friday with assault-fourth degree (domestic violence), resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police-second degree (on foot), possession of a controlled substance-first degree/first offense (methamphetamine).

• Charles M. Henson Jr., 46, of 1826 Calhoun St. was charged Friday with theft of identity of another without consent.

• Arturo Morales, 29, homeless, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence-first offense (aggravated circumstance).

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• David J. Wilson, 66, of 6827 Lamplight Circle was charged Saturday with possession of a controlled substance-first degree (methamphetamine).