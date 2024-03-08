Police reports for March 8

Mar. 8—THEFT

Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Rainbow Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 5 and 6 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his 2023 Hyundai Tucson by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.

ARREST

A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges following a three-vehicle crash in the 7000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The 40-year-old woman was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, move from lane unsafely, illegal u-turn, reckless driving, driving in the center lane and improper use of flashers.

ARREST

A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance inside a convenience store in the 2300 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. The 38-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct.