Police reports for June 7, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Nicholas Sheffield, 38, of the 1400 block of Wing Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation.

• A toolbox and tools, antique wine jugs filled with change and other antique wing jugs worth $2,900 were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1000 block of West 12th Street.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• LH Junior Poole Jr., 39, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Christin Rugama, 40, of Radcliff, was charged Thursday with theft of a controlled substance under $10,000.

• Three vehicle batteries were reported stolen Wednesday from the 7300 block of Curdsville-Delaware Road.

• A mail box was reported stolen Wednesday from the 11900 block of Jackson Road South.

Kentucky State Police

• Cage C. Rudd, 30, of Reynolds Station, was charged Thursday with abandonment of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree promoting contraband.

• Ricky J. Smith, 56, of Reynolds Station, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).