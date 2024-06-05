Police reports for June 5, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Kentucky State Police

• Marion I. Taylor, 57, of the 2500 block of Arbor Terrace was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD) and driving under the influence.

Owensboro Police Department

• A vehicle was damaged in a suspected arson Sunday in the 500 block of Locust Street.

• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1500 block of Linden Avenue.