Police reports for June 3, 2024
The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Davyd A. Melancon, 34, of the 100 block of Amons Lane in Lafayette, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Zack R. Houghlan, 21, of the 2400 block of Old Plank Road in Chester, Illinois, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.