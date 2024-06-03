Police reports for June 3, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Davyd A. Melancon, 34, of the 100 block of Amons Lane in Lafayette, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Zack R. Houghlan, 21, of the 2400 block of Old Plank Road in Chester, Illinois, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.