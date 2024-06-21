Police reports for June 21, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Jonathan J. Slaton, 19, of the 2200 block of West Ninth Street was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).

• A mailed package containing clothing worth $370 was reported stolen Monday from the 3400 block of New Hartford Road.

• Prescription drugs worth $499 were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Cecil D. Burden, 53, of the 1200 block of Cedar Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and tampering with physical evidence.

• Mason A Cantrell, 29, of the 3900 block of Fogle Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine).

• Juan Sexton, 28, of Evansville, was charged Thursday with first-degree criminal mischief.