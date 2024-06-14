Police reports for June 14, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Luke T. Bartimus, 38, of the 3800 block of Raintree Drive was charged Thursday with manufacturing meth, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).

• Virgil R. Young III, 49, of the 3800 block of Raintree Drive was charged Thursday with failure to comply with sex offender registration (second or greater offense).

Owensboro Police Department

• Cathy L. Hendrix, 68, of the 2400 block of Griffith Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.

• Aaron W. Newcom, 37, of Rockport, Kentucky, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• A Ford Focus worth $1,000, a smart phone, and clothes were reported stolen Wednesday from the 1300 block of West Second Street.