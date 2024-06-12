Police reports for June 12. 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Jason A. Carter, 44, of the 700 block of Dornell Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Kara R. Williams, 31, of the 5200 block of west Fifth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Ollie G. Wing, 77, of the 2200 block of West 10th Street was charged Monday with driving under the influence.

• Sandra G. Hawkins, 58, address unknown, was charged Monday with first-degree promoting contraband.

• Eric S. Osborne, 51, of the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.

• David R. Harrison, 89, of the 2000 block of Trillium Gardens was charged Monday with first-degree criminal mischief.

• Marquisse A. Davis, 25, of Indianapolis, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.

• Cory L. Despain, 35, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief.

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• David M. Barr, 47, of Whitesville, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).

• Jacob M. Mattingly, 20, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Kentucky State Police

• John C. Quisenberry, 25, of the 2400 block of St. Ann Street was charged Tuesday with possession of burglary tools, theft of contents from vehicle under $1,000 and tampering with physical evidence.

• Kevin E. Rager, 48, of Utica, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Brandy N. Seaton, 38, of the 5400 block of Kentucky 1514 was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, theft of contents from vehicle over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Eric Springer, 34, of Whitesville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree strangulation.