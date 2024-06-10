Police Reports for June 10, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Zachary R. Mattingly, 37, of the 0-100 block of Fielden Avenue, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

Owensboro Police Department

• Miles G. Snodgrass, 37, of the 900 block of Sunnydale Road in Hartford, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Aaron D. Evans, 43, of the 200 block of Rochester Road in Beaver Dam, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

• Justin E. Kunce, 26, of the 1300 block of Holly Avenue, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl).

• Roderick L. Crite, 33, of the 2500 block of Ebach Street, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault (police officer or probation officer).