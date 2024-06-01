Police reports for June 1, 2024

The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:

Owensboro Police Department

• Nicholas G. Head, 29, of the 1500 block of West Fifth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Daviess County Sheriff’s Office

• Elizabeth M. Byrne, 40, of the 9000 block of Kentucky 56 was charged Thursday with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

• Charles R. Jean, 44, of Maceo, was charged Friday with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

• Joseph R. Murphy, 65, of the 1100 block of West Seventh Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).