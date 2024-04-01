Police reportedly looking for Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in connection with high-speed crash

Police are reportedly looking to speak with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in connection with a high-speed crash in Dallas involving six vehicles, according to a report.

Authorities have not yet identified any of the suspects involved to NBC News, but The Dallas Morning News reported on March 31 that police told the outlet one of the cars involved in the crash is believed to be owned or leased by Rice.

NBC News reached out to the Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL and Rice's reps, but have not heard back.

Here's what to know about the incident.

When and where did the crash happen?

The dangerous crash occurred on the night of March 30 on an expressway in Dallas, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two drivers, one speeding in a Corvette and the other in a Lamborghini, caused the collision, police said.

"Occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," the Dallas Police Department said in a statement to NBC News on March 31.

Dashcam video obtained by NBC News appears the show the moment police say the drivers lost control, with one car slamming into the center median and another spinning out.

Was anyone injured in the crash?

Six vehicles total were involved in the collision and two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Kayla Quinn told The Dallas Morning News that she was with her 4-year-old son in one of the cars that was hit during the crash. Quinn's mother, Shuqulia Quinn, shared a video of the scene on Facebook that was seemingly recorded by a bystander.

The video shows a battered gray Hyundai Accent with dents on the front and back doors on the driver's side.

Another video shared on Facebook by Shuqulia Quinn seems to show the occupants of a car leaving the scene by walking down the shoulder of the freeway.

Who is Rashee Rice, and why are police reportedly looking to speak with him about the crash?

Rice, 23, is a Texas native who was drafted in the second round by the Kansas City Chiefs last year and played an important role in their march to a second straight Super Bowl title.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

The wide receiver had 79 catches for 938 yards and a team-high 7 touchdown catches in his rookie season with Kansas City. Rice finished with six catches for 39 yards in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Rice’s possible involvement in the wreck, if any, is unclear, but law enforcement officials told The Dallas Morning News that one of the cars involved is believed to be registered or leased in Rice’s name.

The occupants of the vehicles believed to be at fault left the scene, police said.

