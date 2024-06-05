Police report rise in doorstep delivery thefts in Gardner: What you should know

Police in Gardner are urging residents to be vigilant after an increase in thefts of delivered packages in the city.

Officials said packages are being stolen from neighborhood doorsteps within moments of being delivered. In most cases, the thieves, who are often wearing Amazon vests, are targeting expensive items such as cellphones. They approach homes carrying a box, which they then swap out with the package that was originally delivered.

"There has been a rise in these incidents in the last month or so," said Lt. Matt Arsenault. "There have been a few stolen that were cellphones, which may indicate some knowledge beforehand by the suspect. There have been others which may have been opportunistic where a package was seen left on a doorstep."

Police in Gardner say the suspects in recent package thefts in the city often wear an Amazon vest and replace the stolen package with an empty box.

Police are urging the public to report any suspicious behavior, and if possible, note any information that might help identify questionable vehicles if it is safe to do so.

"If people have packages taken, please report them so we can identify any potential suspects, suspect vehicles, and co-conspirators," Arsenault said. "License plates, vehicle makes and models, and camera footage are helpful in identifying suspects."

The rash of doorstep thefts has become a fairly steady issue in the city, according to Chief Eric McAvene.

“It helps that more and more people have cameras so we’re able to usually get some leads,” he said.

Residents might want to consider having packages delivered to locations such as the post office, UPS Store or Staples to prevent potential thefts, Arsenault said.

