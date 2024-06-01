Police report provides more details about SWAT standoff at Lubbock motel

A police report revealed additional details about the events leading up to and during a SWAT callout with a man armed with broken glass and a knife last week at a central Lubbock motel.

Lubbock police were called out at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a burglary in progress at a motel in the 900 block of 66th Street.

That is when the motel employees told the responding officer that Joe Perez, 33, was renting a room and had failed to pay and was subsequently locked out of it. Perez then became aggressive, talking through the room's window from the outside and then punching at it.

Employees recorded Perez striking the window several times before breaking it. Perez then took a piece of the broken glass and tried to attack an employee — which was also caught on video and shown to the officers.

According to the report, Perez entered the room through the broken window and was there once officers had arrived. The officers noticed the broken glass and blood on the curtains and tried to enter the room after knocking on the door to announce their presence.

Officers then heard Perez yelling from the room, which officers tried to open with a keycard, but they couldn't enter due to a secondary lock in the room. Police say Perez then yelled that he had a knife and "that he was ready to die today."

Officers noticed Perez slashing at the curtains of the broken window before slamming the doors closed. Due to the statement made about the knife, the officers determined more resources were needed to stabilize the situation, thus initiating a SWAT callout.

After a chemical agent was deployed, Perez came out and was safely taken into custody at 2:34 p.m. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $50,000 by a judge.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police report provides details about SWAT standoff at Lubbock motel