Police Report: June 25, 2024

Jun. 24—Incidents reported to police include:

FRIDAY

3:52 a.m. — Driving with Suspended License in Danville, McReynolds St. and N. Buchanan St.

4:43 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1100 block of Cleary Ave.

5:46 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, 900 block of N. Vermilion

8:32 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 106 Commercial St.

8:55 a.m. — Theft of Motor Vehicles in Hoopeston, 1100 block of S. Third St.

9:44 a.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 100 block of E. Davis St.

9:57 a.m. — Domestic Battery and Obstructing and Resisting in Danville, 2900 block of E. Main St.

10:12 a.m. — Mail Fraud in Danville, Unit Block of Bismark St.

10:45 a.m. — Theft in Danville, 1500 block of Valleyview St.

11:15 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Tilton, 1644 Georgetown Rd.

12:57 p.m. — Fraud in Danville, Unit Block of E. Forrest St.

2 p.m. — Residential Burglary and Theft in Danville, 200 block of Walnut St.

2:49 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 3600 block of N. Vermilion St., Two Vehicles

5:10 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Rossville, 15900 area of Manns Chapel Rd., Single Vehicle

5:38 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 500 block of Newell Rd.

6:09 p.m. — Theft of Mislaid Property in Danville, 200 block of Clements Ave.

6:34 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Homer, 800 North Rd. and Vermilion West Rd., Two Vehicles

7:03 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 100 block of Kentucky Ave.

7:14 p.m. — Robbery in Danville, 812 N. Logan Ave.

7:23 p.m. — Burglary and Theft in Potomac, 7900 are of East 3400 North Road.

8:22 p.m. — Aggravated Assault in Danville, 900 block of Hazel St.

8:50 p.m. — Theft in Georgetown, 200 block of Huffman St.

8:54 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Oakwood, N. 850 East Rd. and E. 1530 North Rd., Single Vehicle

9:08 p.m. — Battery in Bismarck, 27000 area of N. 1700 East Road.

9:32 p.m. — Possession of Meth in Danville, 100 block of Indiana St.

10:36 p.m. — Retail Theft in Westville, 1717 N. State St.

SATURDAY

12:19 a.m. — Aggravated Domestic Battery in Danville, Unit Block of Juliana Dr.

12:38 a.m. — Burglary to Motor Vehicle in Danville, 1100 block of Skyline Dr.

1:51 a.m. — Driving with Suspended License in Oakwood, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Rd.

2:39 a.m. — Driving without License and Registration in Danville, S. Gilbert St. and E. Bluff St.

2:56 a.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 812 N. Logan Ave.

9:16 a.m. — Credit Card Fraud in Danville, 3200 block of Park Haven Blvd.

11:31 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 100 block of Illinois St.

11:37 a.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 204 Eastgate Dr.

12:57 p.m. — Theft in Danville, Unit Block of Michigan Ave.

1:48 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Georgetown, 18000 area of Mill Road, Single Vehicle

2:02 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Westville, 519 N. State St.

2:34 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1200 block of E. Seminary St.

3:16 p.m. — No Valid Drivers License, No Insurance in Hoopeston, 615 E. Orange St.

4:02 p.m. — Assault and Disorderly Conduct in Danville, Unit Block of E. Main St.

4:28 p.m. — Residential Burglary in Danville, 400 block of N. Gilbert St.

6:44 p.m. — Battery in Danville, 600 block of E. South St.

7:12 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1500 block of Valleyview Ave.

7:16 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 300 block of N. Vermilion St.

9 p.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 3623 N. Vermilion St.

9:01 p.m. — Aggravated Assault in Danville, 1300 block of N. Franklin St.

9:27 p.m. — Hit and Run Accident in Danville, Plum St. and E. Williams St., Two vehicles

9:27 p.m. — Driving with Suspended License in Danville, E. Williams St. and Plum St.

10:20 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 900 block of Georgian Dr.

10:30 p.m. — Criminal Damage and Disorderly Conduct in Danville, Lake St.

11:49 p.m. — Possession of Meth in Danville, Harris St.

SUNDAY

1:15 a.m. — Retail Theft in Danville, 510 N. Gilbert St,.

3:19 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, 1015 E Main St., Two Vehicles

3:19 a.m. — No Driver's License in Danville, 1000 block of Main St.

4:56 a.m. — Aggravated Arson in Hoopeston, 100 block of E. Main St.

6:03 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Danville, 1200 block of East Main St.

9:21 a.m. — Fraud in Westville, 1200 block of S. English

10:30 a.m. — Criminal Damage in Rankin, State Route 9 and 670 E. Road

10:45 a.m. — Theft in Danville, Unit Block of Hampton St.

11:18 a.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Vermilion St. and E. Fairchild St., Two Vehicles

11:27 a.m. — Residential Burglary in Danville, Unit Block of N. Virginia Ave.

12:10 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Vermilion St. and E. Winter St., Two Vehicles

12:53 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, N. Franklin St. and Swisher Ave., Two Vehicles

1:15 p.m. — Burglary to Vehicles in Danville, 610 S. Bowman Ave.

2:08 p.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 102 N. Griffin St.

2:40 p.m. — Theft in Danville, 501 W. Fairchild St.

3:40 p.m. — Retail Theft in Tilton 5125 Georgetown Rd.

4:29 p.m. — Unlawful Use of a weapon by a felon and Aggravated Battery, 500 block of N. Collett St.

5:19 p.m. — Criminal Damage in Hoopeston, 200 block of W. Maple St.

5:20 p.m. — Assault in Danville, 100 block of N. Beard St.

6 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, 3800 block of Sunny Lane

6:44 p.m. — Telephone Harassment in Danville, 900 block of Moore St.

6:54 p.m. — Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Criminal Trespass in Westville

8:03 p.m. — Domestic Battery in Danville, 1600 block of Skyline St

8:54 p.m. — Hit and Run Accident in Danville, E, Williams St. and N. Bowman Ave.

9:08 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Warrington Ave. and Avenue B, Two Vehicles

9:08 p.m. — Street Racing in Danville, Warrington Ave. and Avenue B

9:26 a.m. — Theft of Mislaid Property in Danville, 1207 N. Bowman Ave.

9:48 p.m. — Property Damage Accident in Danville, Vermilion St. and W. Newell St., Single Vehicle

10:45 p.m. — Aggravated Battery in Danville, 812 N. Logan Ave.

11:04 p.m. — Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Damage in Danville, 900 block of Redden Court

MONDAY

12:40 a.m. — Criminal Trespass in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Rd.

1:55 a.m. — Disorderly Conduct in Danville, Lake St.

2:43 a.m. — Theft in Westville, Clingan Lane

3:59 a.m. — Driving with license revoked in Danville, 1800 block of Perrysville Rd.