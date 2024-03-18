Police report details Tyreek Hill’s argument with wife, cigar incident. Read it here

A 911 caller reported overhearing Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill screaming at his wife, who told police she felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused.”

A cousin of Hill’s wife, Keeta Vaccaro, told a 911 dispatcher she was on the phone with her when she heard Hill screaming at his wife at their Broward home, according to a police incident report obtained exclusively by the Miami Herald. Vaccaro told officers she and Hill were arguing over a post-nuptial agreement, his divorce filing and Hill removing her from his social media accounts., the report says.

Vaccaro told investigators she refused to sign the post-nuptial agreement and stated that she felt “bullied, threatened and verbally abused” by Hill.

She also told police Hill “smashed” an unlit cigar in her face.

The Dolphins player said he “flicked” the cigar, but denied it striking her. Hill acknowledged to police that he and Vaccaro had been arguing a lot because his representatives advised him to get a post-nuptial agreement, the report says.

Davie police were called to Hill’s mansion at Landmark Ranch Estates near Davie on Jan. 30 over a “domestic dispute,” police records show.

The call came the same day a Broward circuit court judge dismissed Hill’s divorce filing. The wide receiver had filed for divorce in Broward weeks before, stating his two-month old marriage to Keeta Vaccaro — whom he married in November in Austin during a bye week for the Dolphins — was “irretrievably broken,” according to court records.

Officers didn’t notice any visible marks on Vaccaro’s face or body, and there were no signs of a struggle in the home. One of Hill’s sons was in the home when police arrived, though both Hill and Vaccaro said the boy didn’t see or hear their argument.

“Due to conflicting stories and no evidence that a crime had occurred, no arrest was made,” the incident report says.

Hill made headlines when he denied on social media that he was parting ways with Vaccaro. He instead blamed his attorney for the filing and later fired his attorney and withdrew the divorce petition.

