(Reuters) - A police SWAT team arrested a suspect and confiscated a gun at Scioto High School, which officials had placed on lockdown after an active shooter was reported there, Columbus, Ohio police said on Friday.

"SWAT made an arrest, gun taken, no injuries," the city's police department said in a tweet. "Excellent job by our officers!"





