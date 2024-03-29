Police renew search for missing man: Traverse City's Jacob Cabinaw has been gone for 14 years -- but police have not forgotten

Mar. 29—TRAVERSE CITY — On a spring day in 2010, Jacob Cabinaw went Frisbee golfing with friends at Hickory Hills. After that, he was never heard from again.

With the 14th anniversary of his disappearance nearing — he went missing on March 31 — Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office officials announced a renewed, multi-agency push to find out what happened to the young father.

Investigators will work alongside Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Crime Lab and Western Michigan University Cold Case Program "to develop and implement an investigative plan," according to a press statement.

"Just looking at the computer technologies that are available now, 14 years later; you can scan documents now and have algorithms that can pull certain information," said Capt. Chris Clark. "We have more cell towers up now, license-plate readers, more people have surveillance equipment up now.

"These are all benefits that we can utilize to go over the existing information."

WMU's Cold Case Program, in its third year, utilizes the talents of students trained in forensic science, law, and criminal investigation tactics to review cold cases with the hopes of uncovering new evidence. Michigan State Police also assists detectives in missing person cases.

"We will be meeting next week with outside sources to discuss the case, with hopes that newer technology and advancements in forensic science can help us find new developments," Clark said.

Cabinaw, 31, was a technical science student at Northwestern Michigan College, a soldier in the Michigan Army National Guard, and had worked at Dave's Garage in Traverse City when he disappeared.

He was the father of two sons, ages 12 and 6.

On March 31, 2010, Cabinaw's friend Gary Wittig invited him out for post-Frisbee drinks, but Cabinaw declined. He said he had to go home to study for class.

Cabinaw dropped Wittig off near the volleyball courts at the Open Space around 7:30 p.m. Financial records show he then used his bank card at the Buckley General Store at about 9 p.m.

At 2 a.m. on April 1, his card was used at a Speedway in Mattawan, just 10 miles west of Kalamazoo. Cabinaw's family confirmed that it was Cabinaw in the video surveillance.

Later that day, authorities say Cabinaw again purchased fuel at an Exxon station in Fort Worth, Texas, and then a few hours later at a 7-Eleven in Sweetwater, Texas.

Ken Barringer, a friend of Cabinaw's at the time of his disappearance, told police he believed it to be Cabinaw in the video surveillance of the transaction. However, Grand Traverse Detective Jason Polzien and Sandra Cranson, Cabinaw's sister, said they were less certain.

Cabinaw's only known connection to Texas was his brother, who was stationed at the U.S. Army Post known as Fort Hood at the time (now Fort Cavazos).

After that, Cabinaw's phone and bank card were ever used again. His 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, personal belongings, and identification were never found.

In earlier reporting, Cabinaw's sister Sara Brown said that it was out of character for Cabinaw to leave the way he did.

"This [was] very unlike him," she said, "Anytime he's got to go out and do something, he informs somebody. We know that he didn't take anything with him because his charger [was] at home."

The key to this case is to recognize that this was not a planned trip, Clark said. "He was set to graduate in a couple weeks, he had two sons, a job ... he wasn't going to just leave all that behind."

In 2015, for legal reasons, courts declared Cabinaw deceased, but Clark said the case was never officially closed.

"The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office has continued throughout the years to investigate this unsolved missing person case with the goal to let the family know we will never forget their loved one," a press statement stated.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office at 231-995-5039, or online at www.gtcountymi.gov/2577/Citizen-On-Line-Reporting

Reporter Mardi Link contributed to this article.