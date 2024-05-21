Police removes 22 animals from Coaldale home

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police removed nearly two dozen animals from a home after being tipped off on a potential animal cruelty situation.

No charges have been made at this hour for the property owner of the Coaldale home, but 22 animals were taken from the home and put in the care of the SPCA after being found in very poor conditions.

Photos provided by the Coaldale Police Department of the animals may be disturbing to some viewers at home.

“It’s unbelievable. 17 dogs in one house is crazy,” said Lou Galasso of Coaldale.

That’s how many dogs were rescued from a home in Coaldale in Schuylkill County on Monday along with two cats, two birds, and one turtle.



Upon searching the residence after receiving an animal cruelty report, the state police and Coaldale Police found the animals to be neglected and malnourished.

“The cruelty with everyone in the world is bad anymore, but those animals don’t deserve that. I’m not even sure I may know who it is back there, but never realized that was a problem,” said Coaldale resident Mary Ann Markley.

All of the animals were removed from the home and the SPCA is making sure they receive the veterinary care they need.

Coaldale residents were shocked to hear that one of their neighbors had nearly two dozen pets in their home and hope the proper action is taken for the well-being of those animals.

“A blessing from god that they were taken. I mean, at least they’ll be fed and taken care of and hopefully, none of them are in that bad of shape that they have to be put down because that would be very sad,” Markley said.

Galasso lives right down the street from the home where the animals were rescued and, although the name of the owner has yet to be released, he is hoping justice is brought to those animals that were mistreated.

“Well, I’d like to mistreat the guy that had them. That’s what should happen. Give him the treatment he gave the animals,” Galasso said.

This is still an active investigation and no charges have been brought against the property owner at this time.

