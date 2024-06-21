Police remind citizens be wary of scam calls

Jun. 20—CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office would like to remind community members that law enforcement will not call requesting payments through money transfer locations.

Cass County Undersheriff Clinton Roach issued a press release Thursday afternoon stating that the department has received several calls in the last 24 hours from citizens claiming to have spoken with a "Lt. Justin O'Brien," who told them that they either missed jury duty or had a warrant issued requiring payment in order to take care of the issue.

The department noted that in all cases, the individual used a 269 area code, the area code of southwest Michigan.

"The Cass County Sheriff's Office does not contact residents of Cass County via telephone demanding money or threatening to arrest individuals who do not provide payment," the press release noted. "Furthermore, the Cass County Sheriff's Office and Cass County Court do not request or accept payments that originate through money transfer locations such as Walmart, Walgreens, Meijer, Western Union, etc."

The department reminded anyone who feels as though a call may be a scam, to contact local law enforcement dispatch to verify.