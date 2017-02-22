Police Reluctant To Help Trump In Deportations

President Donald Trump’s newly unveiled policies on immigration aimed to increase partnerships between federal agencies and local law enforcement, but many police departments wanted no part of it. An official with Chicago’s Cook County sheriff’s office said Tuesday the department had “no interest” in apprehending or deporting undocumented immigrants, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“We have not been approached nor would we be interested in participating in this program,” said Cara Smith, policy chief for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. “Our focus is and will remain on addressing violence in the city.”

Trump’s immigration policy, announced Tuesday, laid out new guidelines for deportation eligibility, added thousands of new positions in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol and expedited deportations, as well as enlisted the help of local law enforcement. Cook County is just one of the many departments distancing itself from the plan.

Houston’s Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Tuesday he would end a partnership between his office and federal immigration officials, according to the Houston Chronicle. The partnership created a team of local deputies to determine which suspects being held in jail might be eligible for deportation.

It’s likely that other local departments across the country will stand against Trump’s policy as well. Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck said in November 2016 that he wouldn’t help the president deport undocumented immigrants.

“I don’t intend on doing anything differently. We are not going to engage in law enforcement activities solely based on someone’s immigration status,” said Beck, according to the Los Angeles Times. “We are not going to work in conjunction with Homeland Security on deportation efforts. That is not our job, nor will I make it our job.”

Additional updates to the administration's immigration policies would continue to be unveiled in the coming weeks, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday.

