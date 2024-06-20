Police release video of car that killed bicyclist in hit-and-run crash

The Orlando police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the vehicle and driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

Police said on June 15, around 11:15 p.m., a bicyclist was struck and killed by a white sedan on South Semoran Boulevard near Pershing Avenue.

Investigators believe the car has a damaged front bumper and windshield and was last seen near Curry Ford Road.

The victim had been identified as 35-year-old Charles Avery Murphy.

Police released surveillance footage of the sedan in the area around the time of the crash.

If you have any information call the Orlando Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at (407) 246-2995 or provide your anonymous tip to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

