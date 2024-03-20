Police release sketch of suspect wanted for sexually assaulting teen in South Nashville park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has released a composite sketch of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in Seven Oaks Park.

Police said the assault happened at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7 in Seven Oaks Park off McGavock Pike in South Nashville. The victim worked with an artist with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who developed the sketch.

The teen told investigators he walked to the park from his nearby home and was there for about 15 minutes before a man approached him. The man then reportedly grabbed the teen by the arm, pulled him into a wooded area of the park, and sexually assaulted him.

The man then ran after noticing other people in the area.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

He is described as about 50 years old with freckles and crooked teeth. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black zip up jacket without a hoodie, blue shorts, a gray shirt, and gray and white tennis shoes, according to investigators.

The MNPD said the man left the park in a 2000s model Honda Civic sedan and drove toward Knight Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

