Police release photo of man who robbed 1st Source Bank at Ireland Road and Ironwood Road

Police search for a man who took 'undisclosed amount of money' from 1st Source Bank at 2060 E Ireland Rd. on June 6, 2024.

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department is asking the public for help finding the man who robbed 1st Source Bank at the intersection of Ireland and Ironwood roads on June 5.

Police released an image of the man they described as a tall, thin white male wearing a florescent safety work-style jacket, a Yellowstone hat and a surgical mask.

The man entered the bank around 1 p.m., approaching a teller window, where he demanded money from a drawer and left with an "undisclosed amount of money," before police arrived, the police department said in a press release.

Detectives from the department's Major Crimes Unit have reviewed surveillance video.

Police reported that no one was injured during the incident.

The South Bend Police Department asks that anyone with information about the suspect call the South Bend Police Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

