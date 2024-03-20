Police release names of people involved in Yuba City 'murder-suicide'

Mar. 19—The Yuba City Police Department released the names of the three people involved in a "murder-suicide" that took place early Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Yuba City and resulted in the deaths of a former couple.

Those involved in the fatal incident include 34-year-old Esther Diaz, 21-year-old Ryan Newsome, and 36-year-old Joel Rohm, police officials told the Appeal on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, officers from the Yuba City Police Department responded at about 1:56 a.m. on Saturday to an area of Northgate Drive and East Onstott Road in reference to a report of gunshots that were fired in or around the Northgate Terrace Apartments complex.

Once at the scene, officers "responded to the apartment complex located at 1290 Northgate Drive" where officers found Diaz, who was deceased, and Newsome, who had "multiple gunshot wounds," in an apartment, the department said. Kim Slade, with the Yuba City Police Department, confirmed with the Appeal on Tuesday that Newsome was "hospitalized in stable condition."

Along with the two that were found inside, 36-year-old Rohm was found dead in a nearby vehicle, officials confirmed with the Appeal. While the incident is still under investigation and the "exact nature of what occurred is still under investigation," the department said detectives learned that Rohm, who was in the vehicle, and Diaz, found dead inside the apartment, were involved in a "previous dating relationship."

Slade previously told the Appeal that detectives were "still working on the status and relation" of Newsome.

"When the deceased male and female were found by officers, the male was deceased from what is believed to be a self-inflicted single gunshot wound," the department previously said, in reference to Rohm and Diaz. "The preliminary investigation indicates that his death was a suicide. The female's injuries are undetermined at this time and will be confirmed later."

Officials previously said Diaz's death was "being investigated as a homicide" in what investigators have said appeared to be a "tragic case of domestic violence." Slade referred to the incident on Tuesday as a "murder-suicide."

The department previously stressed that this incident was not a random act of violence and there were no related threats to the public at large.

Detectives from the Yuba City Police Department and the Department of Justice responded to the scene at the complex and were investigating the incident, officials previously said.