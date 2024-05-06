LANSING — A boy who was shot and killed Saturday in north Lansing has been identified as Jaquez Moye-Young, 14.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Oakland Avenue, near University of Michigan Health-Sparrow's St. Lawrence campus, Lansing police said.

Officers arrived to find the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Lansing firefighters provided medical assistance before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lansing police termed the shooting a homicide; it is the city's fifth violent death this year, all by firearms.

No arrests have been made, and an "active investigation" continues, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, lead Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867. Those with information also can send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Police release name of boy, 14, fatally shot in north Lansing over the weekend