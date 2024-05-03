Police release identities of those arrested during Portland State University protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The days-long occupation of the library at Portland State University may be over, but the repercussions have just begun for those involved in Thursday’s events.

On Friday, Portland police released the identities of those arrested in the double occupation that led to a day-long standoff between law enforcement and protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first occupation lasted for more than 48 hours before police in riot gear entered the building, causing protesters to flee the area and form a large gathering in other parts of downtown Portland.

Hours later, protesters re-entered the library and barricaded themselves inside using fencing that police had set up to block occupiers earlier in the day. Before clearing out the occupiers a second time, police announced that anyone who had breached the fencing would face second-degree trespassing charges.

By the end of the day, police reported they had arrested 30 people, of which only seven were self-declared students.

Authorities are still searching for at least 18 other protesters who fled the library during its initial occupation Thursday morning as well as its second occupation that night.

Identities, Ages and Charges:

Ari Albertson 23 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer James C. Bailey IV 22 Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Vincent Benedetti 21 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree James G. Coats 32 Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree Michael E. Dusek 47 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Claire E. Granger 22 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Jackson White 18 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Frank O. Krehky 40 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, PV Warrant Luca Lajeuness 23 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Elijah M. Lane 29 Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Burglary in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest Jack Manchester 19 Resisting Arrest, Escape in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer Isabelle I. Martinez 21 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Lorri J. McMahon 60 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Will S. Parzybok 23 Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer Quinton P. Pau 26 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Thomas Pulliam 22 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer Wren J. Raggio 21 Resisting Arrest, Attempt Assault on a Public Safety Officer in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Michael Reams 19 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Ray Brewer 18 Interfering with a Peace Officer,, Harassment, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Emma Wallace 35 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Taylor Wallau 31 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Unidentified Man Police Mental Health Hold Juliet Ashley 26 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Alissa Azar 33 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Jordan Cooper 31 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Joshua Day 25 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Morgan Grover 33 Burglary in the Second Degree Anthony Martino 33 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest Lauren Simmons 34 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Lev D Turner 24 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Public Safety Officer Jonathan Yeager 23 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree Jared Essig 45 Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

