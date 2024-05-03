Police release identities of those arrested during Portland State University protests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The days-long occupation of the library at Portland State University may be over, but the repercussions have just begun for those involved in Thursday’s events.
On Friday, Portland police released the identities of those arrested in the double occupation that led to a day-long standoff between law enforcement and protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Details emerge in Happy Valley hostage situation that ended with man shot, killed
The first occupation lasted for more than 48 hours before police in riot gear entered the building, causing protesters to flee the area and form a large gathering in other parts of downtown Portland.
Hours later, protesters re-entered the library and barricaded themselves inside using fencing that police had set up to block occupiers earlier in the day. Before clearing out the occupiers a second time, police announced that anyone who had breached the fencing would face second-degree trespassing charges.
Clean-up, search for suspects continue as PSU campus is calm Friday morning
By the end of the day, police reported they had arrested 30 people, of which only seven were self-declared students.
Authorities are still searching for at least 18 other protesters who fled the library during its initial occupation Thursday morning as well as its second occupation that night.
Identities, Ages and Charges:
Ari Albertson
23
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer
James C. Bailey IV
22
Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Vincent Benedetti
21
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
James G. Coats
32
Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Michael E. Dusek
47
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Claire E. Granger
22
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Jackson White
18
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Frank O. Krehky
40
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, PV Warrant
Luca Lajeuness
23
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Elijah M. Lane
29
Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Burglary in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest
Jack Manchester
19
Resisting Arrest, Escape in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Isabelle I. Martinez
21
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Lorri J. McMahon
60
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Will S. Parzybok
23
Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Quinton P. Pau
26
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Thomas Pulliam
22
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer
Wren J. Raggio
21
Resisting Arrest, Attempt Assault on a Public Safety Officer in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Michael Reams
19
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Ray Brewer
18
Interfering with a Peace Officer,, Harassment, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Emma Wallace
35
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Taylor Wallau
31
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Unidentified Man
Police Mental Health Hold
Juliet Ashley
26
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Alissa Azar
33
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Jordan Cooper
31
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Joshua Day
25
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Morgan Grover
33
Burglary in the Second Degree
Anthony Martino
33
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest
Lauren Simmons
34
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Lev D Turner
24
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Public Safety Officer
Jonathan Yeager
23
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Jared Essig
45
Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.