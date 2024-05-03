Police release identities of those arrested during Portland State University protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The days-long occupation of the library at Portland State University may be over, but the repercussions have just begun for those involved in Thursday’s events.

On Friday, Portland police released the identities of those arrested in the double occupation that led to a day-long standoff between law enforcement and protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The first occupation lasted for more than 48 hours before police in riot gear entered the building, causing protesters to flee the area and form a large gathering in other parts of downtown Portland.

Hours later, protesters re-entered the library and barricaded themselves inside using fencing that police had set up to block occupiers earlier in the day. Before clearing out the occupiers a second time, police announced that anyone who had breached the fencing would face second-degree trespassing charges.

By the end of the day, police reported they had arrested 30 people, of which only seven were self-declared students.

Authorities are still searching for at least 18 other protesters who fled the library during its initial occupation Thursday morning as well as its second occupation that night.

Identities, Ages and Charges:

Ari Albertson

23

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer

James C. Bailey IV

22

Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Vincent Benedetti

21

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

James G. Coats

32

Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Michael E. Dusek

47

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Claire E. Granger

22

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Jackson White

18

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Frank O. Krehky

40

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, PV Warrant

Luca Lajeuness

23

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Elijah M. Lane

29

Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Burglary in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest

Jack Manchester

19

Resisting Arrest, Escape in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Isabelle I. Martinez

21

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Lorri J. McMahon

60

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Will S. Parzybok

23

Assault on a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Quinton P. Pau

26

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Thomas Pulliam

22

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer

Wren J. Raggio

21

Resisting Arrest, Attempt Assault on a Public Safety Officer in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Michael Reams

19

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Ray Brewer

18

Interfering with a Peace Officer,, Harassment, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Emma Wallace

35

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Taylor Wallau

31

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Unidentified Man

Police Mental Health Hold

Juliet Ashley

26

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Alissa Azar

33

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Jordan Cooper

31

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Joshua Day

25

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Morgan Grover

33

Burglary in the Second Degree

Anthony Martino

33

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resist Arrest

Lauren Simmons

34

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Lev D Turner

24

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Assault on a Public Safety Officer

Jonathan Yeager

23

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

Jared Essig

45

Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree

