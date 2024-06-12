Six people were arrested on Tuesday after police say they stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended in a crash in central Lubbock.

According to LPD, at 12:15 p.m., LPD officers located a stolen pick-up truck near 50th Street and Chicago Avenue area. When officers tried to recover the truck, the juvenile driver allegedly evaded officers in the truck, prompting a pursuit at 12:20 p.m.

This prompted police to coordinate with officers inside the Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter to maintain a visual on the truck, allowing LPD officers to abandon the pursuit.

Investigators believe the truck was traveling east on 35th Street and approached Indiana Avenue, where it struck a passenger car as the car was traveling north in the left lane on Indiana Avenue in the left lane, causing the car to crash into a house in the 3300 block of 35th Street.

The driver and two juvenile passengers in the care suffered minor injuries and were taken to University Medical Center via ambulance.

According to LPD, at the time of the collision, 17-year-old Angel Thomas and five juveniles tried to run from the scene of the crash but were quickly arrested. The investigation is still ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Police release new details after chase ending in central Lubbock crash