Police release new details in $1M jewelry heist at Ocean County Mall, but no arrests yet

TOMS RIVER - During the jewelry heist at Ocean County Mall, suspects took measures to minimize detection, including covering sprinkler heads with tape and deactivating the alarm panel, according to police.

There were no pry marks or evidence of forced entry into the vacant adjacent store rear door, which leads directly to the outside of the mall, police said. Initial investigating officers found the door to be closed but unlocked.

At 10:10 a.m. on Thursday, Toms River Police were dispatched to Venzio Jewelers in the mall regarding a burglary and theft, police said. Business representatives reported between Wednesday at 8 p.m. and Thursday at 10 a.m., unknown suspects entered the store.

Entry was made into the store's office by cutting a hole through a wall separating the jewelry store and vacant store, according to Lt. Gene Bachonski of the Toms River Police Department. The alarm panel was ripped off the wall and deactivated, and a door to the safe was compromised by using a torch.

Bachonski said that the suspects took actions to avoid detection while inside the Venzio office, like covering the sprinkler heads with tape and placing rags on bottom of door in an apparent attempt to minimize smoke exposure into the showroom.

Police have identified vehicles of interest, but Bachonski said the vehicle descriptions will not be released at this time.

