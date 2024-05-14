Police release dashcam footage of Shawna Cash pursuits

Editor’s Note: The videos below contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 has received the dashcam video of the chases that ensued before and after the death of Pea Ridge Police Officer Kevin Apple on June 26, 2021.

Shawna Cash was found guilty of killing Apple after she hit him with the vehicle she was driving.

The dash camera video above is from Rogers Officers Samuel Mosely and Robert Grigg. Cash was driving the jeep and on the run after stealing mail from a man’s mailbox.

Officers caught up with Cash and attempted to follow her, but she was speeding through neighborhoods with slow speed limits. You can see her speed through a stop sign and speed through a pothole filled with water.

The officers told the jury during the trial they still had to be cautious when driving in those areas and couldn’t chase someone driving too recklessly.

Officers eventually lost her as she headed toward Pea Ridge. That’s when they put out a “be on the lookout order” that put Pea Ridge police officers on alert for the multi-colored Jeep driving fast toward their community.

Video from the White Oak Gas Station shows Cash hitting and killing Apple was not available. That video is protected from Freedom of Information requests by Arkansas law.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney speaks on Shawna Cash’s sentence

Dash camera footage of Cash speeding away after she had hit Apple was also released.

The video above is from Bella Vista Police Officer John Hearron.

He chased Cash as she drove down Spanker Road, a two-lane curvy road that has no shoulders or guard rails.

Hearron testified during the trial that he believed they were going 70 miles per hour on a 30-35 mph road.

Cash’s Jeep crashed into a tree in a yard on Dartmoor Road. Cash and Elijah Andazola can be seen fleeing from the Jeep and running into the woods.

Both were eventually arrested.

Defense rests case in Shawna Cash sentencing hearing

Officer Hearron’s back seat dash cam in the video above was also recording where Cash can be heard calling out to Andazola from the cop car.

Cash was later interviewed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

In the three hour video above, Cash expressed confusion in the moments leading up to Cash hitting and killing Apple with her Jeep at the beginning of the interview.

Cash said she remembered Andazola yelling at her to “go” after Apple came near the Jeep at the gas station.

“I hit the gas, and like, I tried to miss, and everything that, like, just the steering wheel, and I got Eli in my ear telling me to just go, go, go,” Cash said during the interview.

Cash was convicted of capital murder on February 8 and is currently serving a life sentence. The jury spared her the death penalty.

Andazola took an amended plea deal and was sentenced on March 4 to 15 years probation and must complete an 18-month rehabilitation program.

