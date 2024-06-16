Police: Red Lobster cook held in violent after-hours robbery of restaurant

WEST PALM BEACH — A Lauderhill man is facing multiple charges in connection with a violent after-hours armed robbery of a Red Lobster restaurant in April in which two restaurant workers were held at gunpoint, police said Friday.

Ta'Shambae Saleme Greene, 35, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, one count of wearing a mask while committing a crime, and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Greene, who was a cook at the Red Lobster, is a three-time convicted felon, police said.

According to West Palm Beach police, a masked man broke into the Red Lobster restaurant at 2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. at about 11 p.m. April 14 and held two employees at gunpoint in the office of the closed business. The man was wearing a dark, long-sleeved hoodie, black plants, white shoes, a green mask, black gloves and black glasses, surveillance video showed.

The man held his gun to the manager’s head, then pistol-whipped her as he forced her to open the safe. The robber then took an undisclosed amount of money from the safe, stuffed it into a duffel bag, and left the scene, taking the manager’s iPhone 15 with him, police said.

One of the workers told police the robber’s voice sounded like that of a Red Lobster cook named Sean, who had been sent home earlier that day because the restaurant was not busy. Police identified “Sean” as Greene.

Police executed a search warrant April 26 at Greene’s home in Lauderhill, finding a large sum of cash, a gun that matched the description of the weapon used in the April 14 robbery, plus clothing and other items the robber had. Greene was arrested Thursday and booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center, police said.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man held in violent armed robbery of WPB Red Lobster where he worked