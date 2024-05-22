Police recover nearly 1,000 gallons of stolen gas

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it personnel recovered nearly 1,000 gallons of stolen fuel after investigating fuel siphoning at gas stations across Colorado.

According to CSPD, detectives have been investigating a pattern of fuel siphoning at gas stations across Colorado where a specially outfitted van would siphon hundreds of gallons of fuel at a time. The fuel was then sold to the community at a discounted price.

On Tuesday, May 21 CSPD Detectives with the help of Homeland Security Investigators, EPSO SWAT, and CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit executed search warrants at two addresses. CSPD said during the search officers recovered 909.8 gallons of alleged stolen fuel with a rough value of $3,238, multiple vehicles related to the thefts, and other evidence of the crimes.

CSPD is continuing to investigate and charges are expected to be filed at a later date.

