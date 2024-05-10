Police records show 4 instances of GPS trackers reported on Mica Miller’s vehicles

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More than a month before authorities said Mica Miller died by suicide in Robeson County, police reports obtained by News13 show four different instances in which GPS tracking devices were reported to have been found on vehicles linked to her.

Horry County police investigated the first incident on March 11 after Miller filed two complaints after she said a tire on her vehicle was slashed while she was at the Springmaid Pier. Mechanics at East Coast Honda on Highway 17 Bypass found the tracking device while repairing the tire.

Miller’s name is also associated with reports filed with Myrtle Beach police on March 14, March 26 and April 15. She filed for divorce from her husband, John-Paul Miller, on April 25, and was found dead from a gunshot wound on April 27 at the Lumber River State Park near Lumberton.

The reports do not give any indication from police about who placed the trackers on the vehicles. However, after her death, Mica’s sister and brother alleged in affidavits filed in Horry County Probate Court that she had been abused by her husband and that she had feared for her life amid the split from John-Paul.

In those same documents, Mica’s brother, Nathaniel Francis, also said that Mica forwarded him an email from John-Paul in which he apologized for the “tires and causing damage to her vehicle.”

On Thursday, John-Paul’s attorney, Russell Long, refuted those claims in a release to the media, saying that claims made in a police report that Miller abused his late wife and ‘groomed’ her from the age of 10 were false. Long also said Mica had a history of mental health problems and said some reports “made by her in the recent past are nonsensical.”

Mica and her brother, Nathaniel, are listed as “involved others” in the report filed on March 14 after Myrtle Beach police were called to her apartment on Margarita Drive in the Market Common area.

According to the report, the GPS device was found underneath the back bumper between the two wheel wells. It was attached to the chassis with magnets and had been removed before officers arrived.

The third report, filed by Mica on March 26, indicates that police met with her at her apartment on Margarita Drive, where she told officers that she had found a tracking device on her car two days earlier. Police documents indicate that she believed that John-Paul had placed the device on the vehicle.

Police collected the device as evidence, but the report does not provide any additional details.

In the fourth report filed by Mica on April 15, she reported to authorities that she had found a “heavy duty tracker” placed on her vehicle by John-Paul and wanted to turn it over as evidence. The report noted that it was not the first such complaint police had taken from Mica.

The report also said an officer told Mica that it was a civil matter and that she could keep the device because the two were still legally married.

News13 reached out to John-Paul Miller’s attorney early Friday afternoon for a comment about this story and has not received a response.

