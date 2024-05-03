Police Raid Library Occupied by Pro-Palestine Protestors

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had been occupying Portland State University’s library were cleared and arrested after riot police raided the building, on Thursday, May 2.

Footage released by the Portland Police Bureau shows officers pushing through barricades of stacked furniture to enter the Millar library, which was found to be vandalized, and scattered with what police described as improvised weapons, caches of tools, and DIY armor.

Footage posted by police shows a number of protesters sitting on the ground with their hands tied.

Footage released by police on an affiliated X channel, shows officers clearing the building for a second time, on Thursday night, adding that they would remain in the area to monitor “several groups that have splintered off into small marches.”

They also asked for the public’s help to find a number of others who fled from the library. Credit: Portland Police Bureau via Storyful

Video Transcript

