Police raid Kettering internet cafe and a home; one arrested in gambling case

May 31—A Kettering business where police say illegal gambling was occurring and a West Carrollton home were the focus of police raids Thursday morning, resulting in an arrest, according to the head of a local law enforcement unit.

The 10:30 a.m. raid at 2850 S. Dixie Drive stemmed from a Kettering Police Department vice unit undercover investigation that resulted in a search warrant, said Tactical Crime Suppression Unit Director Bob Green, whose unit assisted.

The South Dixie address is the location of Computer Internet Café Inc., according to business records filed with the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

"Kettering was investigating ... an illegal gambling establishment," Green said. "They did some control operations there where they went in and gambled. And they got enough for a search warrant."

The large glass front windows of the Dixie Drive storefront have opaque coverings, and there is both an electronic keypad and doorbell for entry next to the front door. The internet cafe is across Dixie Drive from Walmart, in the same building as the Buckin Donkey Grill, which said Thursday it was temporarily closed.

The West Carrollton residence was linked to the gambling crimes at the Kettering business, he said.

As of Friday afternoon, Kettering jail records listed one person in custody stemming from an arrest at 2850 S. Dixie Hwy, with a booking date of Thursday. The jail website lists a preliminary felony count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. The Dayton Daily News is not naming the suspect because formal charges had not yet been filed.

In a separate raid in March, Dayton police and the Ohio Casino Control Commission seized about 100 machines at a Dayton internet cafe during an illegal gambling investigation. Investigators also confiscated money after they served a search warrant at Lucky Day Internet Cafe at 1880 Needmore Road, said Dayton police Sgt. Jason Rhodes.

At the time, Rhodes said Lucky Day Internet Cafe would be declared a nuisance due to the city's policy regarding illegal gambling, but that the owners could appeal.

Internet cafes grew out of sweepstakes cafes, which gave away chances to win prizes with the purchase of a product or service, such as internet time or phone cards.

The cafes were under intense scrutiny, and while he was Ohio's attorney general, Gov. Mike DeWine said the cafes were skirting the law with machines that look and operate similarly to illegal slot machines.

Staff Writers Kristen Spicker and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.