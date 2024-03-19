Police questioning possible 2nd shooter after Brooklyn gunfire

TechCrunch

Moove, an African mobility fintech that offers vehicle financing to ride-hailing and delivery app drivers, has raised $100 million in a funding round as it plots expansion into new markets. Moove did not say who is leading the round, but sources close to the deal confirmed to TechCrunch that Uber led the Series B round, making it the company's first investment in the African continent. The round also includes sovereign wealth fund Mubadala and several other investors, pushing Moove’s post-money valuation to $750 million.