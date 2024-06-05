Three teens arrested in February Puyallup homicide

Tuesday Puyallup police arrested three teens in the February shooting death of 22-year-old Gianna Stone from Kingston, WA.

SWAT teams served search warrants in Puyallup and Federal Way Tuesday morning and arrested a 17 and an 18-year-old from Federal Way and an 18-year-old from Puyallup on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday Feb. 25, officers with the Puyallup Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue Northwest in Puyallup.

When they arrived, officers found spent shell cartridges in the road, but no victims or property damage.

About 15 minutes later, officers were told a 22-year-old woman from Kingston, Washington (Gianna Stone), was brought into the Emergency Room at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tacoma.

Stone had a gunshot wound to her head, she died at the hospital.

Police say shots were fired into the SUV the victim had been riding in. Initially investigators thought there was a confrontation that led up to the shooting. Now detectives believe it was a random attempted robbery.

Police say following the murder the suspect vehicle fled a traffic stop and crashed near the Washington State Fairgrounds. An officer at the crash scene noticed the crashed vehicle matched the description of the vehicle involved in the murder.